© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
United States & World

Music classes are back in school this year, finally indoors and off Zoom

By Craig LeMoult
Published October 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT

For many students, band and choir classes were a far cry from normal last year — students practiced outside or over Zoom. With students back in school this fall, music classes look almost normal.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

United States & WorldMusicMorning EditionAll Things Considered
Craig LeMoult
Craig produces sound-rich features and breaking news coverage for WGBH News in Boston. His features have run nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on PRI's The World and Marketplace. Craig has won a number of national and regional awards for his reporting, including two national Edward R. Murrow awards in 2015, the national Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi award feature reporting in 2011, first place awards in 2012 and 2009 from the national Public Radio News Directors Inc. and second place in 2007 from the national Society of Environmental Journalists. Craig is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and Tufts University.
See stories by Craig LeMoult