Watch live: Closing arguments are underway in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are making their closing arguments in the criminal trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who is charged with homicide after fatally shooting two protesters during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.

Rittenhouse and his lawyers have argued that he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people with his AR-15-style rifle. In a dramatic turn on the stand last week, Rittenhouse testified that he feared for his life.

Prosecutors, led by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, have argued that Rittenhouse created the peril he faced that night through a series of reckless actions that left other people fearful for their own lives.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, with the intent of acting as a medic and protecting private property, he has said.

There, in a series of chaotic encounters with protesters, he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, then minutes later shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, then 26.

Rittenhouse faces five felony counts: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety of another. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Jurors may also consider lesser versions of the charges related to the shootings of Huber and Grosskreutz.

On Monday morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a sixth charge, a misdemeanor related to possession of a dangerous weapon as a minor. Prosecutors brought the charge given Rittenhouse's age at the time of the shooting, but his defense lawyers successfully argued that a loophole in Wisconsin's law allows minors to possess guns with barrels 16 inches or longer.

