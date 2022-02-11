Russia could begin an invasion before the Olympics end, Biden adviser says

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that a Russian military invasion could begin at any time, and urged Americans in Ukraine to leave now.

"We are not saying that a decision has been taken," Sullivan said, declining to get into intelligence details beyond that new Russian forces are arriving at the Ukrainian border. He spoke to reporters after President Biden spoke with transatlantic leaders about the situation and potential response.

"I do want to be clear: It could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it would only happen after the Olympics," Sullivan said.

The U.S. continues to reduce the size of its embassy footprint in Kiev, Sullivan said.

"Any Americans in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event, in the next 24 to 48 hours," he said, noting a Russian invasion would likely begin with aerial bombings and missile attacks followed by an onslaught of a massive ground force, which could cut off air, rail and road routes.

"If you stay, you are assuming risk, with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave and no prospect of a U.S. military evacuation in the event of a Russian invasion," he said.

