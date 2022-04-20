Johnny Depp testifies against his ex-wife Amber Heard for a second day

Updated April 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM ET

Actor Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand in a Virginia courtroom on Wednesday, a day after he first testified against his ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he is suing for defamation for $50 million after she accused him of domestic abuse.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Depp stated, "never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life."

He also testified about the early days of his relationship with Heard, his drug use and his childhood.

In December 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post voicing her support for the Violence Against Women Act. In it, she drew on her own experiences as a survivor of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

The essay didn't directly refer to Depp by name, but his 2019 court complaint states, "the op-ed plainly was about Ms. Heard's purported victimization after she publicly accused her former husband, Johnny Depp, of domestic abuse in 2016, when she appeared in court with an apparently battered face and obtained a temporary restraining order against Mr. Depp."

Depp is suing Heard for three counts of defamation, citing her op-ed that was published on The Washington Post website and in its print newspaper, as well as Heard's posting a link to the piece via her Twitter account.

Depp is seeking at least $50 million in compensatory damages and a punitive award of at least $350,000, along with attorneys' fees and court costs.

