Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh is killed while reporting on an Israeli raid

By Bill Chappell
Published May 11, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT
Women watch an Al Jazeera obituary report on TV at the family home of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Hanina in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem on Wednesday, after she was killed as she covered an Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
Veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while reporting on an Israeli army raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank for Al Jazeera, the TV network reported on Wednesday. Al Jazeera says an Israeli force killed Abu Akleh; the Israeli military says it believes she was hit by Palestinian gunfire.

Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old U.S. citizen, had been covering a military raid on the Jenin refugee camp "when she was shot in the face by a single bullet, despite wearing a press vest," Al Jazeera said. It said the TV correspondent had been "assassinated in cold blood" after she was targeted by the Israeli forces.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement saying, "According to the information we have gathered, it appears likely that armed Palestinians — who were firing indiscriminately at the time — were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

