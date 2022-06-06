Proud Boys leader Tarrio, four others, charged with seditious conspiracy

The leader of the far-right Proud Boys group and four associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack that was intended to block Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election and thereby keep former President Donald Trump in power.

It's the second group to face the rare and serious charge of conspiring to overthrow the government or prevent the execution of U.S. law tied to the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol. Eleven members of the Oath Keepers group, including leader Stewart Rhodes, were charged with seditious conspiracy earlier this year.

Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio wasn't on the Capitol grounds during the insurrection, but prosecutors say he helped coordinate the violent effort to disrupt the electoral count that day. As the violence unfolded, Tarrio allegedly posted "Proud of my boys and my country" on social media.

A grand jury in Washington D.C. also indicted the five Proud Boys with conspiracy to prevent officers from carrying out their duties.

All five men have been detained and have pleaded not guilty.

Tarrio was already arrested in March for his alleged role in planning the attack.

Later this week, the House select committee investigating the lead-up and day of the insurrection will hold its first public hearing on what it has found so far.

