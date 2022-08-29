A new school year begins. What are your goals for teachers and students?

With a new school year underway, we're wondering what goals you have set for yourselves if you're a student or teacher.

NPR poet-in-residence Kwame Alexander asks you to think with intention and write about one of your goals in the form of a poem.

It should be 10 lines or less. The first six to eight lines should be all the things you'll end up having to do this school year, and the last line or two should be that one goal that you want to work toward.

For inspiration, Kwame Alexander offers this excerpt from Maya Angelou's poem, Woman Work.

I've got the children to tend

The clothes to mend

The floor to mop

The food to shop

Then the chicken to fry

The baby to dry

I got company to feed

The garden to weed

I've got shirts to press

The tots to dress

The can to be cut

I gotta clean up this hut

Then see about the sick

So what would you like to see accomplished this year? Set yourself a non-negotiable goal.

"Maybe you want to keep your classroom better organized, or perhaps you want to expose your students to poetry," Alexander says.

"Or you want to read one book or make one person smile each and every day," Morning Edition host Rachel Martin suggests.

Share your poem through the form below. Then Kwame Alexander will take lines from some of your pieces and create a community crowdsourced poem that will be read on-air and published online, where contributors will be credited.

This callout will close on Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

