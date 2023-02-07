Photos: Searches continue after deadly quake in Turkey and Syria

Search and rescue teams are spread across Turkey and Syria on Tuesday, racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks. Thousands of buildings have been leveled and the confirmed death toll soaring past 5,000 people.

Adem Altan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rescuers and civilians look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, close to the quake's epicenter, on Tuesday.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images Smoke billows from the Iskenderun Port as rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building in Iskenderun, Turkey on Tuesday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

Burak Kara / Getty Images / Getty Images A woman waits for news of her loved ones who are believed to be trapped under collapsed building in Iskenderun, Turkey on Tuesday.

Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Syrian women recite prayers at an emergency shelter in the center of the city of Maarat Misrin, Syria, in the rebel-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province one day after a deadly earthquake hit Syria and Turkey, on Tuesday.

Louai Beshara / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Two men watch from the top floor of a damaged building as rescue teams search for victims and survivors stuck under the rubble in the government-held northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Tuesday, following a deadly earthquake that hit the region the previous day.

Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People search the rubble of a house in which one entire family except a newborn baby was killed, in the town of Jandaris, in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, Syria following a deadly earthquake on Tuesday.

Louai Beshara / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People gather at a convent to spend the night as they fear more tremors following a deadly earthquake on Monday, in Aleppo, Syria.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People take rest next to bonfire in the rubble in Hatay, Turkey after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on Monday.