The science section of the ACT exam will now be optional

The science section will now be optional on the ACT exam, and the exam duration will be decreased, the organizationannounced earlier this week.

The writing section was made optional in 2005. Students can now opt between several versions of the test: the ACT core exam (which includes reading, math and English), the ACT plus writing, the ACT plus science or the ACT plus science and writing.

“With this flexibility, students can focus on their strengths and showcase their abilities in the best possible way,” the organization said.

The average score from the core subjects will generate the composite score. All subjects will still be scored on a scale from 1 to 36. Students will continue to be able to choose between taking the test online or with paper and a pencil.

Additionally, the duration of the core exam will be reduced from three hours to two hours by making reading passages shorter and cutting out 44 questions total.

“This change is designed to make the testing experience more manageable for students, enabling them to perform at their best without the fatigue that often accompanies longer exams,” ACT said.

The changes will start with online testing in spring of 2025 and “school-day” testing in spring of 2026.

