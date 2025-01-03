Trump will be sentenced Jan. 10 in New York case, days before his inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10 in New York, 10 days before he is sworn in to be president of the United States.

In a decision Friday, New York Judge Juan Merchan noted that his inclination was to not impose a sentence of incarceration. In the filing, Merchan noted that if a sentence was unable to be given before Trump took the oath of office, the only other viable option may be to postpone proceedings until after Trump's presidential term is over.