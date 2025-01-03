© 2025 WFAE

Trump will be sentenced Jan. 10 in New York case, days before his inauguration

By Ximena Bustillo
Published January 3, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST
President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced Jan. 10 in the New York case.
Rebecca Noble
/
Getty Images
President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced Jan. 10 in the New York case.

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10 in New York, 10 days before he is sworn in to be president of the United States.

In a decision Friday, New York Judge Juan Merchan noted that his inclination was to not impose a sentence of incarceration. In the filing, Merchan noted that if a sentence was unable to be given before Trump took the oath of office, the only other viable option may be to postpone proceedings until after Trump's presidential term is over.

In May Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, officially labeling him a convicted felon. The decision also comes after Merchan ruled last month that Trump is not immune from a conviction in the case.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.