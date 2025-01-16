© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Chapel Hill man among 33 hostages to be released under ceasefire deal

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 16, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST

A man from Chapel Hill is reportedly among the 33 hostages who will be released as a part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

NBC News reports Keith Siegel, 65, was taken hostage with his wife, Aviva, during the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Aviva was released after 51 days. Keith, who is Israeli-American occupational therapist, is reportedly alive and remains a hostage. He was last seen in a video released in April by Hamas.

The deal involves releasing hundreds of Palestinian detainees in exchange for 33 hostages. It's set to take effect on Sunday, Jan. 19.
United States & World
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports