U.S. says it will start monitoring immigrants' social media for antisemitism

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced it will begin screening immigrant's social media for evidence of antisemitic activity as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests. The screenings will affect people applying for permanent residence status, and foreigners affiliated with educational institutions. The policy will go into effect immediately.

In a statement issued this morning DHS said it will "protect the homeland from extremists and terrorist aliens, including those who support antisemitic terrorism, violent antisemitic ideologies and antisemitic terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, or [the Houthis]."

"There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world's terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here," said DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin.

