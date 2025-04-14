© 2025 WFAE

UKRANIANS IN AUSTIN

By Patrick Davis
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:07 AM EDT

Members of the Ukrainian community in Austin say they live in perpetual heartbreak while seeing the partial destruction of their country at war with Russia. They're worried about their loved ones and the future of their homeland. Some try to help from here. Classical pianist and refugee Alex Syedin supports his musician colleagues in Ukraine by booking them for studio session work. Kate Voinova of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America says she has come to terms with the destruction of her homeland and she is more fearful of what she sees as a growing Russian influence in the US. The backdrop is a recent cultural event in central Texas that featured art and music by Ukrainian Americans and Ukrainian refugees.

