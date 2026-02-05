© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch: U.S. women's hockey dominates Canada as cross-country skiers make history

NPR | By Rachel Treisman,
Emily Kwong
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 11, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST

NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. Join host A Martínez along with NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan as they break down the U.S. women's hockey team's stunning victory over Canada. NPR national desk correspondent Brian Mann talks about Ben Ogden's performance to end a 50-year drought for U.S. men in cross-country skiing and, on the women's side, his interview with Jessie Diggins. And Rolando Arrieta — a former competitive speedskater himself — talks about how inline speedskating is often a gateway to speedskating on the ice.

Copyright 2026 NPR
United States & World
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong