United States & World

Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, arrested by FBI for Jan. 6 involvement

By Acacia Squires
Published June 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Ryan Kelly, Republication candidate for governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich.
JEFF KOWALSKY
/
AFP via Getty Images
Thursday, the FBI arrested Michigan candidate for governor Ryan Kelley in Allendale, Mich., on misdemeanor charges that the Department of Justice says are related to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. capitol.

Ryan Kelley is one of just five remaining Republican candidates for governor in the state after numerous others were disqualified for submitting fraudulent signatures to get onto the ballot.

The criminal complaint alleges that Kelley knowingly entered and engaged in disorderly conduct in restricted buildings or grounds and engaged in an act of physical violence.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance Thursday afternoon in court, according to the DOJ.

Acacia Squires
See stories by Acacia Squires