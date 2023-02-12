Over Lake Huron, the U.S. downs a 3rd unidentified object in 3 days

A unidentified object has been shot down by U.S. forces over Lake Huron, according to members of Congress from Michigan and its governor.

"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters," Rep. Elissa Slotkin said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Rep. Jack Bergman said he's also in contact with the Defense Department about the object.

"The American people deserve far more answers than we have," he tweeted.

After a call with federal officials, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the object was "swiftly, safely, and securely taken down."

The downing follows a shootdown of an object by the U.S. military in Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday, and the downing of "a high altitude airborne object" off of the northern coast of Alaska on Friday. The U.S. also took down a Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

