The List - WFAE Series Examines Charlotte Diocese “List” of Credible Abuse Allegations

Charlotte, N.C. (Dec. 2, 2019) – WFAE 90.7, Charlotte’s NPR News Source premiered THE LIST, a four-part series on the Charlotte Diocese’s plan to release a list of clergy who have been “credibly accused” of sex abuse. The first episode of the series premiered today. New episodes will be available each day through Thursday, December 5. The series is produced and hosted by WFAE reporter Sarah Delia. Delia rose to national prominence in 2018 as the host and co-producer of WFAE’s acclaimed She Says podcast. THE LIST will be available at WFAE.org and wherever podcasts are found. See a preview of the series:

In May 2019, Bishop Peter Jugis of the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte announced that by the end of 2019 the diocese would release a list of clergy who are credibly accused of sexual abuse involving minors. When the list is released, it will make the Diocese one of the last in the country to do so. That list and what it represents is the subject of this four-part series.

Throughout the series, listeners will hear from survivors, lawyers, advocates and members of the Charlotte Diocese. Delia explores why a list of credibly accused clergy is important to survivors and why a list still has not been released from the Charlotte Diocese.

Visit WFAE.org/thelist for more information about the series.

About Sarah Delia: An Edward R. Murrow and Gracie Award-winning journalist, Sarah Delia covers criminal justice for WFAE. She has lived in and told stories from Maine, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Delia received her B.A. from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Delia has interned and worked at NPR in Washington D.C., interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies. She Says, the WFAE podcast Delia hosted and co-produced in 2018, examined the case of a Charlotte based sexual assault survivor garnered international acclaim. It reached the top 200 of the more than half million podcasts available through Apple.

