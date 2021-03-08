WFAE Spring 2021 Gift Card Raffle Official Rules

Sponsor will coordinate with the verified winner to deliver/award the cards at a time and location that works for both parties.

Sponsor: University Radio Foundation, Inc. doing business as WFAE Radio 90.7fm, 8801 J.M. Keynes Dr., Ste. 91 Charlotte, NC 28262 (“Sponsor” or “WFAE”). For a copy of these Official Rules, visitYou may enter the WFAE Spring 2021 Gift Card Raffle (this “Raffle”) during the Raffle Period. Donations can be made during the Raffle Period by calling Sponsor at 704-549-9000 or contributing to Sponsor online atThe Raffle Period will not extend past 11:59:59 am Eastern on July 1, 2021. Sponsor’s timekeeping device is the official timekeeping device for this Raffle. Fundraising by Sponsor during its spring fundraising period is expected to continue until June 30, 2021.This Raffle isopen only to Eligible Donors who meet the criteria described in this paragraph and are residents of the United States. “Eligible Donors” means: (a) current, active sustaining members of WFAE (as identified in WFAE’s records), or (b) any donor who makes a donation or additional donation to WFAE during the Raffle Period, excluding in each case employees and contractors of Sponsor, as well as members of any board of Sponsor. Only Eligible Donors who are 18 or older and are residents of a U.S. state where this Raffle is legal may claim the prize.Current, active sustaining members of WFAE who are Eligible Donors automatically receive one (1) entry in the Raffle without any action necessary on their part, and may receive one (1) or more additional automatic entries in the Raffle if they make an additional contribution to WFAE and/or increase their contribution amount one or more times during the Raffle Period. Other Eligible Donors who make a donation during the Raffle Period will also receive one (1) or more automatic entries per donation made during the Raffle Period. The number of entries associated with a contribution during the Raffle Period follows:· Donations/increases on March 8, 2021 count as 20 entries per donation/increase.· Donations/increases on March 9, 2021 through March 19, 2021 count as 10 entries per donation/increase.· Donations/increases on March 20, 2021 through June 1, 2021 count as 1 entry per donation/increase.· Donations/increases on June 2, 2021 count as 15 entries per donation/increase.· Donations/increases on June 3, 2021 through June 11, 2021 count as 10 entries per donation/increase.· Donations/increases during the remainder of the Raffle Period count as 1 entry per donation/increase.A day for these purposes will be measured in the Eastern Time zone. There is not a minimum donation/increase amount, limit on the number of donations, or number of increased donations, that can be made during the Raffle Period by Eligible Donors;If you prefer not to participate, please feel free to decline the prize if you are selected as the potential winner. Sponsor reserves the right to void as entries into this Raffle online donations generated by script, macro, bot or other automated means or which subvert the entry process will be void. You are responsible for all telephone, internet or data charges imposed by your carrier when you contact Sponsor by phone or online.Following the end of the Raffle Period, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) potential prize winner from all eligible entries during the Raffle Period. No need to be present at drawing to win. Odds of winning the prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Raffle Period. Sponsor will notify the potential winner by phone or email, at Sponsor’s discretion. Entrants consent to be contacted by email by or on behalf of Sponsor for purposes of this Raffle. For married couple Eligible Donors where the couple is shown as the “donor” of the entry drawn in Sponsor’s records, the couple can elect which spouse should be the potential winner. For any other donations made in the name of one or more persons, Sponsor reserves the right to determine the potential winner by whose payment card/method was used to make the actual donation corresponding to the entry drawn as the potential winner. As a condition to claim the prize, this Raffle must be legal in the state of residence of the potential winner and the potential winner will be required to sign and return to Sponsor or its designee within five (5) business days of receipt: (i) an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability / Publicity Release, and (ii) a W-9 form (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification) (collectively, the “Winner Documents”). Sponsor reserves the right to have Sponsor or its designee verify potential winner in such manner as Sponsor determines for purposes of confirming eligibility. If a potential winner does not respond to Sponsor’s attempts to contact them as the potential winner within 24 hours of Sponsor’s attempt, does not timely return the Winner Documents or does not otherwise comply with these Official Rules, the prize will be forfeited and, an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries.Sponsor will award one (1) winner with $15,000 worth of Lowe’s Gift Cards (Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $15,000). The Lowe’s gift cards do not have an expiration date, but are subject to Lowe’s terms of use, including its gift card FAQs atand any terms of Lowe’s to which the card is subject.The cards may be redeemed at Lowe’s stores in the United States or online atSponsor will not replace a lost, stolen or damaged gift card.. No prize substitutions or cash equivalent of any prize component is permitted except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Any non-compliance with these Official Rules is grounds for disqualification and Sponsor’s selection of an alternate winner from all eligible entries received during the Raffle Period.Winner’s acceptance of prize constitutes winner’s consent for Sponsor or its designees to use and/or publish winner’s full name, city and state of residence, hometown, photograph or other likeness, biographical information (in whole or in part), and/or statements made by winner, worldwide and in perpetuity for promotional purposes, in any media, without further compensation, notice, review, or approval.. By participating in this Raffle, entrants and winner agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Lowe’s stores, and their respective owners, parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and all of the respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, agents, successors, and assigns of all such parties (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from: (i) any and all liability, for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense whatsoever including without limitation, property damage, personal injury (including emotional distress), and/or death caused, directly or indirectly, from the awarding, acceptance, possession, use, misuse, loss or misdirection of prize or resulting from participating in this Raffle or any prize-related activities, and (ii) for any claims or causes of action based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy, or merchandise delivery. Sponsor makes no representation or warranty with respect to any prize or portion thereof. The decisions of Sponsor in this Raffle are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor has no liability for any late donations onreceived outside of the Raffle Period or any issues of entering information onor the inability to contact Sponsor by telephone. The Released Parties are not responsible for and shall have no liability for: (a) Winner Documents or notifications in connection with the Raffle that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, damaged, misdirected, or otherwise not received by Sponsor or its designees; (b) any typographical or other error in any materials relating to this Raffle; or (c) any problems or technical malfunctions, or causes beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control that jeopardize the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Raffle. If this Raffle has to be suspended or canceled for reasons outside of Sponsor’s control that affect the proper conduct of this Raffle, or due to unauthorized intervention, fraud, or technical failure, or if this Raffle is compromised in any way, Sponsor reserves the right, among other possible resolutions, to draw the potential winner from the pool of eligible entries received prior to the suspension or cancellation. CAUTION AND WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE WWW.WFAE.ORG OR TO UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE RAFFLE MAY BE A VIOLATION OF LAW. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.. The potential winners recognize and agree that their personal information is needed by Sponsor to complete the donation process and for contact, eligibility and prize fulfillment purposes in this Raffle. Sponsor may share with Lowe’s who won the gift cards. See also Sponsor’s Donor Privacy Statement atAll issues and questions concerning these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Raffle, shall be governed by, and construed under, the laws of the State of North Carolina. Entrants agree that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Raffle or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by a federal or state court located in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Raffle, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (2) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim indirect, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.