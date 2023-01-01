WFAE Thank You Gifts March 2023

WFAE PUBLIC RADIO NERD T-SHIRT

Our “Public Radio Nerd” shirt shows everyone you support WFAE and our mission of bringing you reliable, fact-based information and stories that captivate. Made of 52% cotton and 48% polyester for a very soft feel. If you choose this Thank You Gift, you'll receive one t-shirt. Sizes S-XXL available.

DONATION LEVEL: Min $20/month

WFAE TOTE BAG

The world-famous tote bag is back! A public radio staple, use this everyday canvas tote bag to carry groceries (or anything your heart desires) while showing the world you support your favorite public radio station. Emblazoned with WFAE, NPR and Public Radio Nerd logos. The 14” x 13” canvas bag is made from recycled cotton from the fair wage/fair labor company ECO Bags. (Color may vary – black or beige).

DONATION LEVEL: Minimum $20/month

WFAE “SUPER FAN” PACK

The ultimate public radio supporter fan pack! We know you love and support WFAE's local news and information coverage, so we've bundled some of our most popular items into one “super pack” as our way of saying thank you. The pack includes one green, super-soft, limited-edition Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins t-shirt (sizes S-XXL available), one WFAE canvas tote bag (color may vary) and a variety of WFAE goodies added to make it super!

DONATION LEVEL: Minimum $30/month

NEW YORK TIMES COOKING SUBSCRIPTION

If you have a passion for cooking and recipes, you'll want to choose a one-year subscription to NYT Cooking as your Thank You Gift!

DONATION LEVEL: Minimum $10/month

ANY MONETARY DONATION:



ONE (1) WFAE PUBLIC RADIO NERD CLING



Thank You Gifts ship approximately within 2-3 weeks

