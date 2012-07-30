Geithner Meets With European Financial Officials

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a European trip for Tim Geithner.

MONTAGNE: The U.S. Treasury Secretary is meeting today with his German counterpart. Geithner is also set to talk with the head of the European Central Bank. The U.S. has been stepping up pressure on Europe to fix its debt crisis, but there's not a lot Americans can actually do to get the Europeans to act.

Geithner's trip comes just ahead of what is the traditional vacation season on the continent - the entire month of August, when governments there essential come to a halt.