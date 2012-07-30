© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Geithner Meets With European Financial Officials

Published July 30, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a European trip for Tim Geithner.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The U.S. Treasury Secretary is meeting today with his German counterpart. Geithner is also set to talk with the head of the European Central Bank. The U.S. has been stepping up pressure on Europe to fix its debt crisis, but there's not a lot Americans can actually do to get the Europeans to act.

Geithner's trip comes just ahead of what is the traditional vacation season on the continent - the entire month of August, when governments there essential come to a halt. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World