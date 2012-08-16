Behind The Curtain Of Communism

2 of 14 — Hmong villagers break down in tears at their hidden village in Laos, November 2007. The villagers are regular targets of the Lao People's Army for their roles in collaborating with the CIA during the Vietnam War. Their families have had limited contact with Westerners since 1975.

