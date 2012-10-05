Reports: Two Suspects In Libyan Attack Detained In Turkey

"Turkish media are reporting the apprehension of two suspects in the Sept. 11 attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya," NPR's Peter Kenyon reports from Istanbul.

He tells our Newscast Desk that:

"A Turkish television channel reports that the Tunisian men were apprehended at Ataturk Airport while trying to enter the country on fake passports. A Turkish newspaper added that the suspects were taken to an Istanbul police station for questioning. There was no immediate confirmation from the police, nor any details as to why the men are considered suspects in the attack.

"Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other diplomatic staff were killed in Benghazi. Although the violence began amid a protest against a video that mocks Islam, U.S. authorities later concluded that the Americans died as the result of a planned terrorist attack."

As we reported Thursday, an FBI team spent about 12 hours at the attack site this week. In the three weeks since the Americans were killed, however, the consulate had been only lightly secured and it's likely that much of the evidence was either taken away or disturbed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.