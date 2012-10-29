Ruling Party On Track To Keep Power In Ukraine

Ukraine's parliamentary elections on Sunday pitted an unpopular government against a fragmented opposition. The ruling Party of the Regions is predicted to hang on to its majority, despite widespread allegations of repression and corruption. One of the main opposition leaders, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, is in prison on charges on what her supporters say are trumped up corruption charges. The next most popular opposition leader is a heavyweight boxing champion with no political experience.

Copyright 2012 NPR