© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Ruling Party On Track To Keep Power In Ukraine

By Corey Flintoff
Published October 29, 2012 at 3:00 PM EDT

Ukraine's parliamentary elections on Sunday pitted an unpopular government against a fragmented opposition. The ruling Party of the Regions is predicted to hang on to its majority, despite widespread allegations of repression and corruption. One of the main opposition leaders, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, is in prison on charges on what her supporters say are trumped up corruption charges. The next most popular opposition leader is a heavyweight boxing champion with no political experience.

Copyright 2012 NPR

World
Corey Flintoff
See stories by Corey Flintoff