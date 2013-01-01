Around The World, Having A Ball
1 of 18 — Cheerleaders take part in the New Year's Day parade in central London on January 1, 2013.
2 of 18 — Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into Rome's Tiber River, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946.
3 of 18 — South Korean singer PSY performs with US singer MC Hammer during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York.
4 of 18 — People write "2013" with sparklers as they celebrate the New Year at the shore of the Gulf of Finland in the city of Zelenogorsk.
5 of 18 — Austrian conductor Franz Welser-Moest and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra perform the traditional New Year's Concert on January 1, 2013, at the music association in Vienna.
6 of 18 — People celebrate the New Year in front of St. Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square.
7 of 18 — People wait before the countdown to the New Year near the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. Some 50,000 people were expected to gather for the city's first ever public countdown to the New Year and fireworks.
8 of 18 — Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Marina Bay in Singapore during an eight-minute display.
9 of 18 — People release balloons during an annual ceremony produced by the Prince Park Tower hotel in Tokyo. More than 1,000 balloons were released, along with visitor's wishes.
10 of 18 — Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
11 of 18 — Fireworks are launched over Jakarta's main business road to mark the new year.
12 of 18 — People cheer following a count-down event at the Summer Palace in Beijing.
13 of 18 — Fireworks erupt over the Sydney Harbor Bridge. Sydney kicked off a wave of dazzling firework displays welcoming in 2013, from Dubai to Moscow and London, with long-isolated Yangon joining the global pyrotechnics for the first time.
14 of 18 — French soldiers celebrate the New Year's Eve at Warehouse base in Kabul.
15 of 18 — Sri Lankan inmates at the Welikada prison pray during a religious ceremony. Over four thousand prisoners at one of the country's largest prisons invoked blessings and ushered in the new year by engaging in Buddhist rituals.
16 of 18 — Pope Benedict XVI prays in front of the Nativity in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. He marked the end of the year by saying that despite all the death and injustice in the world, goodness prevails.
17 of 18 — Fake money and coins along with small-scale homes are displayed at the Market of Wishes in Lima, Peru. As part of their New Year's traditions, Peruvians buy miniature representations of the things they desire to acquire in the coming year.
18 of 18 — Dachshunds and their owners parade in Key West, Fla., during the Key West Dachshund Walk. The annual New Year's Eve tradition attracted almost 200 of the short-legged, long-bodied canines.
Some people choose to celebrate the arrival of the new year by staying home with a good book and cup of hot tea. Others go out to party, cheer, and bring in the year with as much fanfare as possible. (And of course, those are the people who tend to get photographed...)
Here's a look at how some folks around the world celebrated the arrival of 2013 — some with quiet moments, and some with as much revelry as possible.
And to all readers of The Picture Show, we wish a very happy new year to you.
