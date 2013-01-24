Sierra Leone's Water Of Life — And Death

1 of 14 — Momoh, 33, collects plastic bottles from the polluted beach of Kroo Bay, a poor slum settlement of 5,500 people in Freetown, Sierra Leone. In 2012, Sierra Leone suffered through one of its worst outbreaks of cholera, a waterborne disease that infects the intestine and is transmitted through contaminated water and food. It ravaged 12 of the country's 13 districts.

