Violent Protests In Paris After Same-Sex Marriage Law Passes

"Clashes broke out between protesters and riot police near France's lower house of parliament late on Tuesday just hours after the country legalized gay marriage, with opponents of the law hurling projectiles at police, who responded with tear gas," France 24 reports.

From Paris, NPR correspondent Eleanor Beardsley tells our Newscast Desk that French President Francois Hollande has called for calm. He's again made the case that the new law, which gives same-sex couples the legal right to marry and to adopt, is about equality and does not take away anyone else's rights.

"But those opposing the measure," Eleanor reports, "say it destroys the family structure and is dangerous for children because it deprives them of the right to a mother and father."

They're vowing to continue raising objections to the new law, which got got the French Parliament's approval Tuesday.

France 24 adds:

"Legions of officers stayed late into the night, and a protest against the measure turned violent near the Invalides complex of museums and monuments. Protesters threw glass bottles, cans and metal bars at police, who responded with tear gas."

With the law, France is now the 14th country to make same-sex marriage legal nationwide.

According to The Pew Forum, these countries had previously legalized same-sex marriage:

-- New Zealand (in 2013)

-- Uruguay (2013)

-- Denmark (2012)

-- Argentina (2010)

-- Portugal (2010)

-- Iceland (2010)

-- Sweden (2009)

-- Norway (2009)

-- South Africa (2006)

-- Spain (2005)

-- Canada (2005)

-- Belgium (2003)

-- The Netherlands (2000)

In three other nations, same-sex marriage is legal in some jurisdictions. They are Brazil, Mexico and the U.S.

