World

Some Leaders In Saudi Arabia Condemn Twitter

Published May 16, 2013 at 6:44 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a spiritual warning from Saudi Arabia. Saudi officials want to fend off unrest that's struck other Arab nations. Religious authorities responded after Saudis used Twitter to show images of human rights activists on trial. The BBC says the kingdom's most senior cleric called Twitter users fools. The head of Mecca's Grand Mosque says Twitter threatens national unity. The head of the religious police says any social media user will lose the afterlife.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

WorldMorning Edition