Sandwich Throwing: Australian For Protest

People might not want to stand near Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard if they want to keep their suit clean, but if they want a snack.... Earlier this month, someone hurled a sandwich slathered in Vegemite, the yeast extract that's Australia's national spread, at the prime minister. It missed by a wide mark. A student was suspended for 15 days, but he denies being the culprit.

Thursday of this week, the prime minister was at a high school in Canberra to speak about her new education funding agreement, when a salami sandwich was sent soaring over her head. The second sandwich also missed. Australian press accounts do not say if the bread involved was rye, whole wheat or pumpernickel, or if the salami was spread with mustard, horseradish or - it's Canberra after all, not Queens, New York - even mayonnaise.

Prime Minister Gillard reacted with malice toward none and charity for all, telling reporters they must have thought I was hungry.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.