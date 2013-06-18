British Leader: Trendsetter, Or A Bit Too Casual?
British Prime Minister David Cameron is sometimes picked on for his privileged background, and at the Group of Eight summit in Northern Ireland, he sought to go casual.
Not only did he ditch the tie, as did other leaders, Cameron also shed his jacket and even rolled up his sleeves.
Not everyone was won over.
As columnist Michael Deacon of The Telegraph put it: "A crucial early victory for David Cameron at the G8 summit in Northern Ireland, as he comfortably outdid his counterparts in the all-important Unconvincing Attempt to Look Relaxed."
Cameron later appeared with a jacket, but he had already drawn attention to himself by this point.
As the BBC noted: "Many people might say the forced informality makes for uncomfortable viewing. A man in a dark suit and white shirt with no tie does not inherently look relaxed and informal. He just looks like a man who forgot his tie because he overslept."
As our slideshow shows, previous G-8 summits haven't always been quite so informal.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.