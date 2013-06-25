VIDEO For Nelson Mandela: Johnny Clegg's 'Asimbonanga'

Nelson Mandela remains in critical condition at a hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, where the 94-year-old anti-apartheid legend and former president is being treated for a respiratory infection.

President Jacob Zuma's office said Tuesday that Mandela's "condition remains unchanged in hospital and doctors continue to do their best to ensure his recovery, well-being and comfort."

According to South Africa's News 24, "family members have been seen arriving for a meeting" in Mandela's home village. And it adds that:

"Mandela's eldest daughter Makaziwe has said her father appears to be at peace with himself.

" 'He has given so much to the world. I believe he is at peace.' "

News 24 also reports that "treasured pictures taken with former President Nelson Mandela, inspirational quotes by the anti-apartheid icon, and messages of support to him and his family" are pouring onto social media from South Africans.

Among the tributes getting some attention on the Web is a video of singer Johnny Clegg's 1999 performance of "Asimbonanga" ("we have not seen him"), a song he wrote in 1986 about Mandela — when Mandela was still in prison.

As you'll see, Mandela himself comes on stage to dance.

Clegg's lyrics are here.

