Tales Of Three Protests — In Pictures

Sometimes pictures do a better job of conveying what's going on in the world. Here are three images — two from Sunday and one from Saturday — that describe the nature of protests in
Egypt,
Brazil and
Turkey.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.