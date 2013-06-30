Tales Of Three Protests — In Pictures

Sometimes pictures do a better job of conveying what's going on in the world. Here are three images — two from Sunday and one from Saturday — that describe the nature of protests in Egypt, Brazil and Turkey.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Felipe Dana / AP Protesters gather near a line of security blocking a road that leads to Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. <a href="http://n.pr/19Y62Yz">Anti-government protesters</a> marched near the soccer stadium before a major international match, venting their anger about the billions of dollars the government is spending on major sporting events rather than on public services.