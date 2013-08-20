60-Second Video: Syrian Refugees Escape To Lebanon

Nearly 2 million Syrians are refugees in other countries because of the civil war in their country. Many of them — nearly 700,000, according to the U.N. — are now in Lebanese camps.

Our partners at Global Post have captured how some Syrians enter Turkey and then make their way by boat to Lebanon.

NPR's correspondents have extensively covered the civil war and the flood of refugees that sometimes overwhelm Syria's neighbors. You can find those stories here.

