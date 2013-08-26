Finns Dominate Mobile Phone Throwing World Championship

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

And we wrap up this week's All Tech Considered with a story out of Finland.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

This past weekend, 80 people from six countries competed in the annual Mobile Phone Throwing World Championships. The Finns shut out the competition, winning first, second and third place overall.

SIEGEL: The top tosser threw his handheld device an impressive 320 feet. The top woman on the field was a 31-year-old Swede - Asa Lundgren. Her distance: 132 feet. She's a newcomer to the sport but threw javelin in her youth.

ASA LUNDGREN: I like throwing things, but I'm not throwing anything in anger.

BLOCK: Lundgren's boyfriend, who competed last year, urged her to compete. She used a broken Siemens phone to practice. But like all entrants, she could not bring her own equipment to the competition. Cellphones were provided.

LUNDGREN: First, it was a big basket with mobile phone, and you need to choose one. Most of the mobile phones were, of course, Nokia ones. But I took the Siemen phone, and it felt very good for me.

SIEGEL: For her winning effort in the Mobile Phone Throwing World Championships, Lundgren - a doctor - was awarded about $260. And she has this advice for those of us interested in taking up the sport.

LUNDGREN: Go out and practice. Start right now. I think there will be more competitors next year.

SIEGEL: Asa Lundgren, female world champion mobile phone thrower.

BLOCK: And you heard her - get that cellphone ready and start throwing.

