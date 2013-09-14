Diplomats Sing For Peace

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

In the midst of international crisis and consternation this week, five U.N. diplomats stepped onto the stage at the United Nations headquarters to sing.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

CHORUS: (Singing) Many people, one world...

SIMON: From Romania, Canada, Cape Verde and Costa Rica, we've got the singing ambassadors with us to tell us about their new CD, "Ambassadors Sing for Peace." Thank you very much for being with us.

AMBASSADOR GUILLERMO RISHCHYNSKI: Our pleasure.

SIMON: Ambassador Miculescu, were there auditions or did you just take the word of your diplomatic colleague that they could sing?

AMBASSADOR SIMONA MICULESCU: Actually, you know, we're now a huge family in the U.N., we have also our little gatherings. And doing those gatherings, I discovered that I'm surrounded by some talent. So, there were no auditions. Actually, we knew each other and we performed together in some gatherings, and that's how we came together. And I'm very happy to have discovered my colleagues to be surrounded by so much talent.

SIMON: Ambassador Lima from Cape Verde is there I understand.

AMBASSADOR ANTONIO PEDRO MONTEIRO LIMA: Yes.

SIMON: Is music important in your life?

LIMA: Absolutely. I personally was always singing and I have a CD before coming to New York.

SIMON: I don't believe Ambassador Power has ever recorded a CD.

(LAUGHTER)

LIMA: I don't know, I don't know.

SIMON: That's the diplomatic answer, isn't it, come to think of it. But I'm sure she sings terrifically. Is the ambassador from Costa Rica there?

AMBASSADOR EDUARDO URIBARRI: Yes, he's speaking.

SIMON: Is there a lesson in music that you would like the world to take from your CD?

URIBARRI: Sure. I think that the lesson we would like the world to take is that music, of course, has been used sometimes as a way to taking people to war, as a way of giving marching orders. But beyond that, is that music really can break barriers of misunderstandings, that music can promote tolerance and can promote peace. And that's really what we intend to do with our record, to arise the consciousness of the people who hear it, about the healing power of music, the inspiring power of music as a way of promoting peace. And we do hope that we could reach some good results in that regard.

SIMON: Well, that's a very wonderful answer. Thank you - all of you. The five U.N. diplomats who have come out with a CD this week with an album called "Ambassadors Sing for Peace."

MICULESCU: It was such an honor. Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD")

LIMA: (Singing) Yes, I think to myself what a wonderful world.

This is NPR News.