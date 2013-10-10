Top Stories: Obama, GOP Meet; Alice Munro Wins Nobel In Lit
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Shutdown Day 10: Obama, GOP To Meet Amid Signs Of A Thaw
-- Book News: Alice Munro Wins Nobel Prize In Literature
-- Libyan PM Freed After Gunmen Demand His Resignation
And here are more early headlines:
16-year-old Malala Yousafzai Wins Sakharov Prize For Freedom Of Thought( CNN)
Egypt Condemns U.S. Decision To Suspend Military Aid ( BBC)
ANA Scraps 787 Dreamliner Flight As Engine Fails To Start ( Bloomberg)
Years Or Decades In Prison? Kwame Kilpatrick's Fate Decided Thursday In Federal Court ( WXYZ)
