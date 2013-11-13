By The Numbers: A Typhoon's Devastation

Typhoon Haiyan made landfall in the Philippines on Friday, packing winds of close to 200 mph. Haiyan, known as Yolanda in the Philippines, devastated the city of Tacloban and the surrounding areas. At the time of impact, it was being called the " strongest tropical cyclone on record."

Here are some numbers on the storm's impact (Wednesday's numbers are from Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council unless there's a hyperlink to another source):

People displaced: 600,000

Number affected: 8 million, according to the government; the U.N.'s estimate is 9.8 million.

Homes damaged: 188,225 (totally) / 92,866 (partially)

Total cost of damage: $89 billion (mostly to agriculture)

Casualties: 2,344 dead, 3,804 injured and 79 missing. President Benigno Aquino III said previous estimates of 10,000 dead were too high, adding the figure was more likely to be between 2,000 and 2,500.

Evacuations: More than 750,000 people

Aid: The U.N. has asked for $300 million. Several countries have announced aid and other forms of assistance. Here are some of them:

Britain, $16 million package; Japan, $10 million in aid; U.S., $20 million; China, $100,000.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.