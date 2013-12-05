Freed From Prison, Mandela Preached Harmony, Equality

SIEGEL: We end this hour with the words of Nelson Mandela. On February 11, 1990, upon his release from prison, Mandela stood on the steps of City Hall in Cape Town. He told the crowd of more than 100,000 to seize what he called a decisive moment. And he told them to continue their march for freedom.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NELSON MANDELA: I wish to call to my own words during my trial in 1964.

(CHEERING)

MANDELA: They are as true today as they were then.

(CHEERING)

MANDELA: I quote, "I have fought against white domination."

(CHEERING)

MANDELA: "And I have fought against black domination."

(CHEERING)

MANDELA: "I have cherished the idea of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities." It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.

(CHEERING)

SIEGEL: Nelson Mandela speaking in Cape Town after his release from prison in February, 1990. Mandela died today at the age of 95.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

