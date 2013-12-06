De Klerk On Mandela's 'Remarkable Lack Of Bitterness'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Let's hear some more reaction to the passing of former South African President Nelson Mandela. On CNN, F.W. De Klerk, the country's last white minority president, had this to say about a man who was both a colleague and rival.

(SOUNDBITE OF CNN BROADCAST)

PRESIDENT F.W. DE KLERK: Nelson Mandela's biggest legacy was his commitment to reconciliation, was his remarkable lack of bitterness and the way in which he did not only talk about reconciliation, but he made reconciliation happen in South Africa. He was a remarkable man and South Africa, notwithstanding political differences, stand united today in mourning this great, special man.

INSKEEP: Former South African President F.W. De Klerk speaking about Nelson Mandela, who is dead at 95. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.