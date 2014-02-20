Bunji Garlin: Tears For Fears Reminds Me Of Childhood

Trinidad and Tobago is gearing up for its annual Carnival, and that means the sounds of soca music will fill the air.

But for Tell Me More's "In Your Ear" series, Trinidadian musician Bunji Garlin says soca is not always on his playlist.

Garlin says Black Eyed Peas Let's Get It Started helps him get "ready to party, get ready to move, get ready to get work done, get ready to get something started."

A star on the soca scene, Garlin also loves Tears For Fears Everybody Wants to Rule the World. "It just lifts my spirit," he says.

And finally, a family man, he gets comfort from "the stories" of Drake's Hold On, We're Going Home. "Every time I'm leaving from a show, and I'm going home to my wife and daughter, that's the song I play," he explains. "Because sometimes it's been a long night, and you just need to take it easy to go home."

