As Russia Annexes Crimea, Ukraine Seeks Peaceful End To Crisis

Russia may have taken Crimea out of Ukraine, but it hasn't quite taken Ukraine out of Crimea. For one thing, there are still Ukrainian troops there and Russia wants them gone.

GREENE: Today Russian backed forces stormed Ukraine's naval headquarters in Ukrain's main Black Sea port. And apparently without a shot being fired, the Russian flag is now flying there.

MONTAGNE: Yesterday one Ukrainian soldier was killed in a more violent takeover of another military base.

Even though Russia is moving quickly to formally annex Crimea, the Ukraine says there are no plans to withdraw its troops from the region.

To which the new