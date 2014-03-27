© 2020 WFAE
World

'Do It For Denmark' Video Urges Danes To Go All The Way

By Mark Memmott
Published March 27, 2014 at 10:39 AM EDT

While The Washington Post Morning Mix blog helpfully digs into statistics about Denmark's low birth rate and slow population growth, we'll get right to the point:

This Do It For Denmark! video is likely to amuse, if not titillate, you. (And yes, this is a mildly "adult" bit of fun. But we think it is safe for office viewing in most workplaces.)

The travel company that made the video, Spies Rejser, is offering prizes to Danes who can prove they conceived a child while on vacation.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
