3 Face Charges In Turkey's Worst Mining Disaster

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Over the weekend, rescue workers in Turkey recovered the bodies of the last two miners missing in the country's worst mining disaster ever. More than 300 people were killed following an explosion in that coal mine located in the town of Soma. Yesterday, the operations manager of the company that ran the mine was arrested, along with two others, on charges of negligence.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Some miners accuse the company of ignoring concerns that were raised about their safety, and they say government inspections of the mine have been superficial. The deadly mine explosion sparked angry protests around Turkey.