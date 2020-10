The Justice Department has filed charges against five members of the Chinese military, alleging that they're hackers who committed espionage against U.S. companies. The indictment alleges that the Chinese hacked into five U.S. firms — including Westinghouse, U.S. Steel and Alcoa — and one labor union in order to steal trade secrets.

