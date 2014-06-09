Canadian Diplomats Are Ready If Aliens Come Calling

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Greetings earthlings. I'm David Greene. An alien invasion? Unlikely, maybe. But Canadian diplomats will be ready. The International Raelian Movement, a group of space enthusiasts, or some might use the words crazy cult, formally submitted a proposal to the government in Ottawa for an Raelian Embassy in Canada, a place for alien diplomats to feel at home. Canada's Foreign Ministers responded, via Twitter, by appointing his deputy as, quote, "intergalactic ambassador," a promotion that is truly out of this world. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.