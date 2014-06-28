© 2020 WFAE
World

We Said 'No Car Pictures'

By David Gilkey
Kainaz Amaria
Published June 28, 2014 at 5:06 AM EDT

When NPR photographer David Gilkey was headed off to Cuba to shoot some of our stories, I told him, as his photo editor, that there was one cliché he should absolutely avoid: cars.

He talked about it with weekend host Scott Simon (which you can listen to above). Our conversation was a little different.

01: Cars of Havana
David Gilkey / NPR

Kainaz: So David, we sent you to Cuba with one very specific directive: No cars. (Well, that and cigars.) Remember?

David: Yes, I remember us doing a Google search of "Havana" and seeing nothing but vintage Fords and Chevys from the '40s and '50s. We laughed because it was absurd.

Kainaz: Yes, and I said, under absolutely no circumstances, no matter what, were you to photograph cars. Verboten. Don't even think about it. Don't even look at them! It's like shooting gondolas in Venice. SERIOUSLY, NO CARS. So what happened when you got there?

David: Here's the thing: Cuba's cars are impossible to ignore. It's like seeing a celebrity and trying not to stare. They run through the streets, not so quietly, in bright colors, carrying sometimes half a dozen Cubans from place to place. Maybe you aren't a car lover. Maybe you love bikes. Imagine showing up in a city and almost everybody is riding vintage Schwinns.

04: Sun burst in car window
David Gilkey / NPR

07: pink cars
David Gilkey / NPR

06: sunny gas station
David Gilkey / NPR

Kainaz: For non-car geeks, though, what's so great about them?

David: These cars aren't just a tourist attraction. They say something about who Cubans are at their core, their ingenuity and craftsmanship, and their will to carry on no matter what. Our visit was sprinkled with little clues of this. You go into someone's house, and the fan has lost its plastic frame, but they still make it function. A mother tells you how much monthly salary she makes, and somehow she makes that stretch to feed her family. Nothing is thrown away, everything is rejiggered to function.

For Cubans, cars are a matter of necessity. It's not just about looking good (which they do). It's about function. I call them "Frankencars." The original motors are sometimes replaced with Mercedes Diesel engines, or the interiors are stripped and reupholstered over and over again. The hubcaps and wheels are handmade. They are fixed on the street among neighbors and friends.

06: Kid in the back of red car
David Gilkey / NPR

14: Red tank top and cigarette
David Gilkey / NPR

04: Man in bright green shirt w/ finger
David Gilkey / NPR

Kainaz: I get that. I loved my Honda Civic, whose name was Miles, and I only had him for five years.

David: Seriously. Cars in Cuba are rarely sold. They are handed down like family heirlooms.

But, as beautiful as a 1956 Chevy is, nobody wants to be stuck in 1956 forever. If you've been following our reporting, it seems like some economic reforms might bring some upgrades — albeit slowly and with bumps. Kinda like a Cuban car.

15: Green VW bug
David Gilkey / NPR

10: Two men arguing, with crowbar.
David Gilkey / NPR

17: Man walking next to black car.
David Gilkey / NPR

Kainaz: Dare I ask ... which is your favorite photo and why?

David: The wiener dog crossing the street in front of the car! I don't know why, but the dog somehow goes perfectly with the car.

08: Dachshund!
David Gilkey / NPR

Kainaz: Thanks, David. And thank you for not photographing any cigars. You didn't, right?

18: Two red cars
David Gilkey / NPR

David Gilkey
David Gilkey and NPR's Afghan interpreter and fellow journalist Zabihullah Tamanna were killed June 5, 2016, near Marjah, in southern Afghanistan.
