Shared Musical Traditions Of Russia And Iran In 'East Of Melancholy'

Classical pianist and composer Tara Kamangar's new album, East of Melancholy, guides us along the border between Iran and Russia.

The two countries share a 1,200 mile border as well as a rich cultural history in the area of the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus mountains dating back to 4000 BC.

In both countries, music has been a passion and articulation of identity.

Kamangar performs the works of Russian, Armenian, and Iranian composers and talks about what classical piano music can communicate that other music forms cannot.

