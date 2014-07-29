Venezuelans Celebrate Chavez With A Focus On His Handwriting

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Venezuela is honoring the 60th anniversary of the birth of its late leader, Hugo Chavez. Super dedicated Chavistas are commemorating his handwriting - mostly in caps and socialist red. The handwriting is familiar to Venezuelans. Chavez spent hours on national TV writing and drawing to explain his policies. Now it's a computer font, Chavez Pro. The economy is in shambles - so good that the font can be downloaded for free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.