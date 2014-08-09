© 2020 WFAE
World

Reports Of Holy Grail Lead To A Mere Salad Bowl

Published August 9, 2014 at 7:49 AM EDT

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

There are many reasons why a British man or woman might decide to take a stroll down to the local pub - a fireside chat with friends, a comforting pint of bitter, a rousing game of darts. Most probably, they don't expect to find the secret to everlasting life and supernatural power. But that's exactly what a team of 12 police officers were after when they presented a warrant to search the Crown Inn pub in Herefordshire this week. They were looking for a stolen relic believed by some to be the Holy Grail. The vessel is been claimed to be brought to Britain by Joseph of Arimathea after the death of Christ. Suffice to say, they did not find the Nanteo Cup, as it's known, but rather met with the sort of skepticism that only a British landlady can dole out. The only thing here that looks like it, she said, is one of our salad bowls. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

