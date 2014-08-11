© 2020 WFAE
World

In Nicaragua, Explaining A Complicated Peace

By NPR Staff
Published August 11, 2014 at 12:37 PM EDT
Over the past few decades, Nicaragua has managed to remain peaceful while its neighbors, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, have been besieged by violent crime.

While Honduras has become the murder capital of the world with a homicide rate of 90.4 per 100,000 people in 2012, Nicaragua's has hovered for the past decade at a rate of about 11 homicides per 100,000 people.

NPR's Eyder Peralta is on the road for the next two weeks to find out why this is. He's chronicling some of his journey on our On The Road tumblr.

