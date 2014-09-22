Kurdish Refugees Join Huge Numbers Of Displaced Syrians

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

One final note about the war in Syria and the surrounding countries - as we heard in recent days, more than 100,000 Syrian Kurds streamed into Turkey. That's on top of huge numbers of other displaced Syrians.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Since the civil war in Syria began three years ago, Turkey has taken in over 800,000 registered refugees. In Lebanon, there are nearly 1.2 million and more than 600,000 are registered in Jordan.

Registered means registered by the United Nations. Officials believe there are hundreds of thousands more who remain unregistered refugees.